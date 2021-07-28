DGP Prisons authorised to extend parole of convict prisoners

Jammu: The J&K government on Wednesday authorised the Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons to grant or extend special parole in respect of categories of convict prisoners.

As per an order issued by the Home department, the DGP (Prisons), being the competent authority, under the Jammu and Kashmir Suspension of Sentence Rules, 2020, has been authorised by the government in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

“The authorisation has been made in respect of categories of convict prisoners, mentioned in Government order No 100- Home of 2020 dated April 2, 2020, for a further period of 90 days, extendable for another one month, if the Covid-19 pandemic situation in J&K doesn’t improve or further worsens, subject to the conditions laid down in the order ibid,” read the order.