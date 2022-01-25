DGP Prisons B Srinivas awards 10 jail officials

Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, Director General of Police, Prisons, B Srinivas awarded the Director General’s Prison Medal to 10 officers and officials of the Prisons Department in recognition of their outstanding performance.
The awardees include Dinesh Sharma, Superintendent Jail, Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal, Tarseem Lal, Assistant Superintendent Jail, District Jail Jammu, Head Warders Tilak Raj Kotwal, District Jail Bhaderwah, Ghulam Rasool, Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal, SG Warders Zaheer Abass, District Jail Poonch, Shridhar, Prison Headquarters, J&K, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Central Jail Srinagar, Kamal Kishore, District Jail Rajouri, Peer Farooq Ahmad, Central Jail Srinagar, Farooq Ahmed Nengroo, Special Jail (Correctional Home) Pulwama.
While congratulating the awardees, the Director General of Police, Prisons expressed hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.