DGP reviews security in Baramulla ahead of HM Amit Shah’s visit

Addressing the officers the DGP stressed for greater synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP. The DGP emphasised upon the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements who always try to find an opportunity to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT. He directed the officers that proper briefings should be made to the personnel put on security duties at different locations of venues.

The DGP stressed for utilisation of technology & security gadgets including CCTV cameras en-route the visit and locations. He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to be established to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

While discussing traffic arrangements, the DGP asked for diversion of public transport to alternate routes so that common commuters do not suffer due to security reasons.

DIG NKR and SSP Baramulla briefed the DGP about the required security arrangements put in place in connection with the VVIP visit. They apprised him about the security measures being taken in their respective jurisdictional areas.