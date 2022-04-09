DGP reviews security scenario in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Continuing with his series of visits to review security scenarios of districts in the Kashmir, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today afternoon visited Ganderbal district.
According to a press note, he inaugurated Joint Interrogation Center at Police Component Ganderbal and later chaired officers meeting to review the security scenario and also preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
The DGP was accompanied by Spl. DG CID J&K R R Swain, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and DIG CKR i Sujit Kumar. He was received by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.
Soon after inauguration the DGP along with other senior officers inspected the newly constructed building. He was apprised by the SSP Ganderbal Borkar about the facilities and gadgets with latest new technology that will be available at the new office to achieve better results in investigative and operational work.
The DGP informed the officers that Police Headquarters is always ready to provide any state of art facilities to its personnel which would prove useful in policing.