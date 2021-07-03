DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship of over `14.50 lakh

Jammu: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 230 wards of serving Police personnel.

According to a statement issued here, as per an order of Police Headquarters over rupees 14.50 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 230 wards who have excelled in the annual examination of class 12th during the academic session 2020-21. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Sixty wards who have secured 90% and above marks have been given a meritorious scholarship of rupees 7200 each. Similarly, 170 wards who have secured 80% and above marks have been rewarded with the meritorious scholarship of rupees 6000 each.