DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship of over Rs 5.4 lakh

Srinagar: With an aim to cultivate a competitive approach among the wards of J&K Police personnel, the Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships in favour of 104 wards of serving police personnel.

As per the order of Police Headquarters over Rs 5.4 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 104 wards who have excelled in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2020-21. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Forty-four wards who have secured 90 percent and above marks have been given a meritorious scholarship of rupees 6000 each. Similarly, 60 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks have been rewarded with the meritorious scholarship of Rs 4000 each.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning meritorious scholarships and DGPs special reward for the wards of martyred, deceased, and serving police personnel/SPOs for their academic achievements and also assisting financially the wards of martyr/deceased lower subordinates.