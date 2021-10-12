DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship of over Rs 6.50 lakh

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of Police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2020-2021, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarships of over Rs 6.50 lakh in favour of 137 wards of serving police personnel.

According to a statement, vide order number 3122 of 2021 issued by PHQ the DGP has sanctioned Rs 6000 each in favour of 52 students who have secured more than 90 percent marks while 85 students who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2020-21 has been given Rs 4000 each .The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.