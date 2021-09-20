DGP sanctions relief to SPOs, NoKs of slain policemen

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday sanctioned financial assistance and medical relief of Rs 11.69 lakh in favour of 40 SPOs and welfare relief of Rs 90,000 in favour of NoKs of slain police personnel.

A statement of Police issued here said that continuing with its endeavour to provide succor to the NoKs of slain policemen and SPOs, the DGP vide Order No 2895 sanctioned financial assistance and medical relief of Rs 11,68,965 in favour of 40 SPOs engaged with J&K Police in different districts and wings.

It said that the assistance provided had been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund and Police Pariwar fund ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

Similarly, vide Order No 2892, welfare relief of Rs 90,000 has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of three slain Police personnel to defray the expenses in connection with self-treatment or treatment of their dependents. The statement said that the welfare relief amount ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 and has been sanctioned out of the Police Pariwar fund.

It said that the Police Headquarters was running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. The statement said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs.