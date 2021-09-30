DGP sanctions retirement gift in favour of police personnel

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation of their services to the department the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 60 lakh in favour of 80 police personnel, who are retiring from active services today after attaining superannuation or on voluntary retirement.

“Vide PHQ J&K Order No. 2983 retirement gift has been sanctioned in favour of 80 police personnel which include five gazetted officers, 49 non gazetted officers, 19 lower subordinates, and seven followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department,”the statement said.

It added that the retirement gift of Rs 75,000 each is sanctioned in favour of police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

As a gesture of welfare, the Police Headquarter (PHQ) has sanctioned over Rs 8.26 crore retirement gift in favour of 1103 police personnel this year so far, the statement added.