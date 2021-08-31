DGP sanctions retirement gift of over Rs 38 lakh in favour of 51 police personnel

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation of their services to the department, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned a retirement gift of over Rs 38 lakh in favour of 51 police personnel who retired from active services on August 31.

A statement of Police issued here said that sanction of retirement gift had been issued vide PHQ J&K Order No 2593 in favour of 40 non-gazetted, six lower subordinates, and five followers.

The statement said that the retirement gift of Rs 75,000 each was sanctioned in favour of Police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his or her retirement.

It said that the gift serves as a token of appreciation for his or her services rendered to the department.

The statement said that as a gesture of welfare, the Police Headquarters sanctioned over Rs 7.66 crore retirement gift in favour of 1023 police personnel this year so far.