DGP sanctions Rs 11 lakh scholarship for wards of Police personnel

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday sanctioned a meritorious scholarship of Rs 9.79 lakh in favour of wards of serving Police personnel and scholarship of Rs 1.20 lakh in favour of wards of dead Police personnel.

A statement of Police issued here said that the meritorious scholarship had been sanctioned in favour of 169 wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 12th and class 10th during the academic session 2020-21.

The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund under different orders.

The scholarship of Rs 7200 each has been granted in favour of 46 wards for securing above 90 percent marks and Rs 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 58 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 12th.

Similarly, the scholarship of Rs 6000 each has been granted in favour of 22 wards for securing above 90 percent marks and Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 43 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th.

The DGP has also sanctioned a scholarship of Rs 1,24,800 in favour of 20 wards of killed Police personnel.