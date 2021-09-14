DGP sanctions Rs 1.7 crore relief for families of deceased Police personnel

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned Rs 90 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of six police personnel and SPOs and Rs 17.50 lakh exgratia relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of a slain SPO.

A statement of Police issued here said that the DGP sanctioned Rs 17.50 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of NoKs of SPO Fayaz Ahmad Bhat who was killed in an attack at his native village during the course of his engagement with the department.

It said that the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of the deceased Police personnel ASI Tarseem Singh, head Constable Atta Muhammad, Selection Grade Constable Tara Chand, and follower Firdous Ahmad who expired during service due to health-related issues.

The statement said that a special relief of Rs 5 lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of the deceased SPOs Ajit Singh and Birbal who passed due to illness during the course of their engagement with the department.

It said that out of the special welfare relief, Rs 1 lakh each had already been paid to the families or NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarter through their concerned units and districts. The statement said that the financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.