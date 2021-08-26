DGP sanctions Rs 2.8 crore relief for families of dead police personnel

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday sanctioned Rs 1.70 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of 10 police personnel and SPOs and Rs 38 lakh exgratia relief in favour of dependents and legal heirs of a killed Police official.
A statement of Police issued here said that the DGP sanctioned Rs 38 lakh exgratia relief in favour of NoKs of Selection grade Constable Muhammad Yousf Bajad who was killed at Bhagat Chowk Srinagar. The statement said that special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of deceased police personnel Barfu Ram, Hanefa Begum, Swaran Singh, Babita Manhas, Devinder Kumar, Deepak Sharma, and follower Rapinderjeet Singh who died during service due to health-related issues and Nisar Ahmad who was killed at Kulgam. It said that special relief of Rs 5 lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of SPOs Jagar Nath and Farooq Ahmad Ganie who passed away due to illness during the course of their engagement with the department.
The statement said that of this amount (special welfare relief) Rs 1 lakh each had already been paid to the families and NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarters through their concerned units and districts.
It said that financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund. The statement said that Police Headquarters was running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.
It said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs.
The statement said that there were schemes for the NoKs of the killed police personnel, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.