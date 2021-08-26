DGP sanctions Rs 2.8 crore relief for families of dead police personnel

The statement said that of this amount (special welfare relief) Rs 1 lakh each had already been paid to the families and NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarters through their concerned units and districts.

It said that financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund. The statement said that Police Headquarters was running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.

It said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs.

The statement said that there were schemes for the NoKs of the killed police personnel, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.