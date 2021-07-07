DGP sanctions special welfare relief of rs 90 lakh

Srinagar: With an aim to provide financial support to the families of the police personnel/ SPOs who have passed away while in service, the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 90 lakh as Special Welfare Relief.

According to a statement issued here, the special welfare relief of Rs 19 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASIs GhulamNabi and Ashwani Kumar, HC Paras Ram and Follower Nazeer Ahmad who expired due to illness while in service. Rupees one lakh has been already paid to the NoKs of deceased police personal for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

Besides, special relief of Rs 4.50 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO’s Riyaz Ahmad and Shanker Singh. Rupees 50,000 each have been already paid to the families/ NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs, it said.