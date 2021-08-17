DGP sanctions welfare relief for families of deceased police personnel/SPOs

Srinagar: Continuing with the endeavour to provide financial support to the legal heirs of those Police personnel/ SPOs who expired while in service, the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 75 lakh as Special Welfare Relief under various orders of PHQ.

According to a press statement issued here, the Special Welfare Relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of the deceased ASI Abdul Gani Bhat, Ct Ashraf Hussain and follower Ashwani Kumar who expired while in service.

Out of this amount rupees one lakh as immediate relief has been already paid to the NoKs of deceased Police personnel for performing the last rites by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The DGP, has also sanctioned special relief of rupees 05 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPOs Balbir Raj, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and Qabal Singh who passed away during the course of their engagement in the department. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.

As a welfare measure, Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families.