DGP sanctions welfare relief/loan, financial assistance

Srinagar: In continuation to series of welfare measures for NOKs of martyred/deceased police personnel/SPOs, the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh has sanctioned welfare relief and financial assistance of Rs over 67 lakh, a statement said.

The statement added that welfare relief has also been granted in favour of four NoKs of martyr/deceased Police personnel/SPOs and financial assistance has been sanctioned in favour of 47 Police personnel/SPOs that have tested positive for COVID-19 during 2nd wave of pandemic.

Vide different orders welfare relief of Rs 65 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of one martyr and two deceased Police personnel and one SPO. This amount includes Rs 20 lakh each in favour of NoKs of martyred/deceased Police personnel and Rs five lakh in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO. Out of this relief Rs one lakh each for police personnel and Rs fifty thousand for SPO was provided as advance for performing the last rites of the deceased, the statement said.

Similarly Rs 2.35 lakh has been sanctioned as financial assistance to police personnel/SPOs that have tested positive for COVID-19. Rupees five thousand each has been sanctioned out of the Police Pariwar Fund in favour of 47 officials belonging to different units & wings of J&K Police.