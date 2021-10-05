DGP thanks HM, LG for JKPS officers’ induction into IPS

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has expressed his happiness and gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for induction of JKPS officers into IPS cadre.

Singh also extended his gratitude to the Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr A K Mehta, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and other officers of MHA and Home department J&K in this connection.

The DGP said that this induction of officers would open the career progression prospects of JKPS officers and would go a long way in boosting the morale of officers. He also congratulated the officers and their families. He hoped that the officers inducted would work with more dedication and zeal.