DGP visits South Kashmir, chairs joint security review meeting

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited Anantnag in South Kashmir where he chaired a joint security review meeting at the District Police Office Anantnag.
The DGP was received by senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police. He was present Guard of Honour on his arrival, a press note said.
Later talking to media, DGP said that number of both foreign and local terrorists is in two digits and the active terrorists in South Kashmir is record low at present which is a heartening development for the people as well as for the forces.
The DGP said the parents, social and religious leaders must play their important role to sensitise the youth regarding the conspiracies of Pakistan and its agencies against the development and peace of J&K.
With regard to the narcotics, the DGP said that that J&K Police is working firmly against the trade adding that during this year around hundreds of cases have been registered and those involved in the trade have been booked.
The DGP said that we will continue to take action even more strictly against the narco trade. He hoped that people will continue their cooperation to root out the menace.
DGP said that today's security review meeting was aimed to take stock of the security situation, police response to crimes particularly to the unlawful and NDPS activities in the three districts of South Kashmir as was done yesterday in north Kashmir adding that it is a regular process of assessing the security scenario on different fronts.
“Security situation of South Kashmir is getting better and the crime scenario is also under control. J&K Police alongwith Army and other security forces are working tirelessly for peace in J&K adding that dividends of which are quite visible on the ground,”he said.
Earlier, chairing joint officers meeting the DGP said that Police and forces are in good command of the security situation and for this he complimented the forces.
He said that work and professionalism of J&K Police and other security forces are being appreciated at different fora. He said that the relation of Police/SFs with the public is in excellent shape and to maintain it we have to keep the public always in mind.
He said that public goodwill has supported the forces in its peace mission. He said that we need to work hard to finish the remaining terrorism. He directed the officers to review their action plans and take immediate steps to neutralise the terrorists adding that the hybrid terrorists need to be taken to task. He said this year so far over 100 modules of hybrid terrorists were smashed.
While giving thrust on minimising and neutralising security threats, the DGP said that indoctrinations by Pakistan terror handlers is going on and they are using various media especially social to brain wash the vulnerable youth of J&K.
He said there are OGWs who help the Pakistan handlers in executing terror acts. He exhorted that different stakeholders of security and government have to work together to save the vulnerable youth from falling into the trap of Pak terror handlers.
He said that we need to hit harder on terrorists and their promoters in order to maintain long lasting peace. He directed Jurisdictional officers to take necessary measures to demolish the network of drug trade. He directed to investigate all important cases related to UAPA & NDPS adding that disposal of such cases must be top priority.
The DGP directed the Commandants of CAPF, JKAP, IRP and district Police officers to sit together and review all measures taken for providing security to vulnerable pockets of the populations and also of religious places while keeping in view their sensitivity.
He stressed for increasing day and night patrolling in different areas and also directed for discussing requirements of QRTs and deployment of forces and area dominations on regular basis between senior ranks of the jurisdiction.