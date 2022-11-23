DGP visits South Kashmir, chairs joint security review meeting

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited Anantnag in South Kashmir where he chaired a joint security review meeting at the District Police Office Anantnag.

The DGP was received by senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police. He was present Guard of Honour on his arrival, a press note said.

Later talking to media, DGP said that number of both foreign and local terrorists is in two digits and the active terrorists in South Kashmir is record low at present which is a heartening development for the people as well as for the forces.

The DGP said the parents, social and religious leaders must play their important role to sensitise the youth regarding the conspiracies of Pakistan and its agencies against the development and peace of J&K.