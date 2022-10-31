DGP visits Voluntary Medicare Society

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Monday visited Voluntary Medicare Society Bemina.
He met and interacted with the specially abled children and also interacted with members of the organisation.
This Medico Social Voluntary organization has been in service since 1970.
During his visit the DGP met with physically and mentally challenged patients and also had an interaction with differently abled kids studying in the School.
He also interacted with Voluntary Medicare Society Management & took keen interest in all the facilities available to the patients.
He applauded the management and the staff of the society for their work towards the nobel cause. He assured all possible support to the Society on behalf of J&K Police.