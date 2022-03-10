Dheeraj Gupta reviews development works in Budgam

Principal Secretary, who is also In-charge Administrative Secretary for Budgam district, called for effective execution of all development works by the executing agencies across the district.

He stressed on proper cleanliness and sanitation across all urban and rural areas while emphasizing efficient garbage collection, segregation and its proper disposal in all areas.

Exhorting successful implementation of PMAY Housing scheme, he instructed the concerned to ensure that all left over beneficiaries are covered and payment is released in time.