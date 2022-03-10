Dheeraj Gupta reviews development works in Budgam

Budgam: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta, today visited Budgam and chaired a meeting of district officers to review progress on development works being executed in the district.
Principal Secretary took a detailed review of targets achieved under District Capex besides assessing allocations received under centrally and state sponsored schemes. He also took stock of development works taken in hand and completed in the district till date.
Principal Secretary, who is also In-charge Administrative Secretary for Budgam district, called for effective execution of all development works by the executing agencies across the district.
He stressed on proper cleanliness and sanitation across all urban and rural areas while emphasizing efficient garbage collection, segregation and its proper disposal in all areas.
Exhorting successful implementation of PMAY Housing scheme, he instructed the concerned to ensure that all left over beneficiaries are covered and payment is released in time.
He asked the district administration to make sure that the concerned elected representatives and other stakeholders are completely involved in planning and execution of all development works in a particular village or urban area.
District Development Commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, presented detailed progress and targets achieved under different schemes in the district.
Principal Secretary directed the officers to redouble their efforts in ensuring that all CSSs are implemented in letter and spirit according to projected demand and availability.
He instructed all the departments to consult all elected representatives while formulating development plan for the next financial year.