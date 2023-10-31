DHEW organises awareness programme

Bandipora: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Bandipora on Tuesday organised an awareness cum sensitization programme regarding Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) at CDPO office Bandipora.

The programme was attended by supervisors, Anganwadi workers, mothers of baby girls and the DHEW team. On the occasion, the Gender Specialist DHEW Bandipora Sumaya Muzafar highlighted the objectives of BBBP and various welfare schemes that are in vogue for the education, skill development and income generation of the female child.