DHS frames committee to streamline Free Drug Policy

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Kashmir on Wednesday constituted a committee to streamline Free Drug Policy and monitor the Drugs Inventory and availability in the Valley.

“In order to streamline Free Drug Policy & monitor the Drugs Inventory & availability of other General Items in Provincial Store Barzulla & all District Stores, the committee of officers is hereby

The committee will include Dr Jehanzaib Tanki, Deputy Director Dentistry DHSK, Dr Shabir Sidiqi, Nodal Officer ICU/NICU/PICU, DHSK and Dr Mir Mushtaq Medical Officer Epidemiology DHSK,” an order said.

The committee has been directed to submit the gap analysis report regarding any deficiencies and the measures to correct the same on a regular basis.