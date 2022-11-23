DHS frames committee to streamline Free Drug Policy

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Kashmir on Wednesday constituted a committee to streamline Free Drug Policy and monitor the Drugs Inventory and availability in the Valley.
“In order to streamline Free Drug Policy & monitor the Drugs Inventory & availability of other General Items in Provincial Store Barzulla & all District Stores, the committee of officers is hereby
The committee will include Dr Jehanzaib Tanki, Deputy Director Dentistry DHSK, Dr Shabir Sidiqi, Nodal Officer ICU/NICU/PICU, DHSK and Dr Mir Mushtaq Medical Officer Epidemiology DHSK,” an order said.
The committee has been directed to submit the gap analysis report regarding any deficiencies and the measures to correct the same on a regular basis.
Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that this free drug policy of the government should be implemented on ground in every district.
" Sometimes there are complaints of drug shortage in different areas. So, in order to fill the gaps , our department has taken a few steps. This committee will visit different districts and prepare a report. We will see if there is a need to improve the system," he said.
He said that in order to streamline the free drug policy and its availability, this committee will monitor the overall situation.
In order to bring significant saving to the patients, quality essential drugs are provided free of cost to all patients visiting public health facilities under Free Drugs Service Initiative (FDSI) launched under the National Health Mission (NHM). Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Government of India has recognized the importance of essential drugs being available and accessible at public healthcare facilities.
Operational Guidelines and Model RFPs for implementing the initiative were established and shared with the states along with the budget announcement.
The guidelines emphasis on procurement of generic essential medicines at low prices, eliminating irrational medicines and unscientific fixed dose combinations.