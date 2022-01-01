DHSK launches anti-tobacco campaign across Kashmir

Srinagar: On the directions of Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, an e anti-tobacco campaign under the National Tobacco Control Programme was launched on Saturday by Director Health Services Kashmir across Kashmir.
A spokesperson of DHSK said the anti-tobacco campaign was announced recently in a meeting under the chairman of the Director held regarding implementation of COTPA-2003 and Tobacco Cessation facilities.
While launching the campaign, the director directed all the CMOs, Medical Superintendents, BMOs and District Health Officers to successfully launch the campaign.
Dr Mushtaq in his message said that these programmes will continue. He welcomed the initiative of the department and appealed all the CMOs, Medical Superintendents and BMOs to continue such programmes throughout the year.