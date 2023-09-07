DHSK participates in Janmashtami celebration at Martand temple Mattan

Srinagar: Director Health services Kashmir today visited Martand Anantnag and participated in Janmashtami celebrations in his hometown.

He was accompanied by chief medical officer Anantnag Dr. M. Y Zagoo and Block medical Mattan and other officers and officials.

Health department had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. Martand tirath trust organised Janasmashtami procession at Mattan area of Anantnag district.

Hundreds of devotees including men, women, and children participated in the procession.

Director also directed for keeping all health care arrangements ready for the devotees round the clock so that they won’t face any kind of inconvenience.