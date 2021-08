Ganderbal: A private dialysis centre was gutted at Nagbal in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

The fire broke out from the second storey of a shopping complex, housing a private dialysis centre, causing major damage to it.

Police said that a portion of the building was gutted.

The fire tenders with the help of Police and locals brought the fire under control from spreading further.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Police said.