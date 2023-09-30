DIC Kulgam conducts media exposure tour to Aharbal

Kulgam: To highlight and promote the off-beat tourist destination of Aharbal, the District Information Centre (DIC) Kulgam today conducted a media exposure tour to Aharbal tourist hotspot in Kulgam district.

The media tour to Aharbal is one of the promotional exercises to promote tourist destinations of the district.

Media persons belonging to different national and local organisations took part in the exposure tour and highlighted the Tourist activities and infrastructural interventions being made to develop the eco-tourism potential of the tourist area.

The media was briefed about the latest interventions made by the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, ranging from improving connectivity to putting up better infrastructure for the visitors, besides developing eco-tourism spots, trekking routes.