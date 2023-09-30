DIC Kulgam conducts media exposure tour to Aharbal

Kulgam: To highlight and promote the off-beat tourist destination of Aharbal, the District Information Centre (DIC) Kulgam today conducted a media exposure tour to Aharbal tourist hotspot in Kulgam district.
The media tour to Aharbal is one of the promotional exercises to promote tourist destinations of the district.
Media persons belonging to different national and local organisations took part in the exposure tour and highlighted the Tourist activities and infrastructural interventions being made to develop the eco-tourism potential of the tourist area.
The media was briefed about the latest interventions made by the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, ranging from improving connectivity to putting up better infrastructure for the visitors, besides developing eco-tourism spots, trekking routes.
The district administration has been taking strenuous efforts to promote the area as a tourism hub so as to lure tourist influx, thereby benefiting maximum stakeholders, within the permissible limits of ecological set up.
The media persons were also felicitated on the occasion for their endeavours of highlighting developmental and welfare measures of the government in the district.
The media also projected their demands and urged the department to organise more such exposure tours in future not only in local areas, but across the country.