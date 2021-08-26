Didn’t take leave even for single day in 20 months: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar Thursday said that he did not take leave for even a single day in the last 20 months.

Speaking on the sidelines of a national meet on safety culture and energy at Sonmarg in Ganderbal District, the IGP said that he had not visited his home for the last 20 months.

The IGP said that actors who work in movies are mostly taken as brand ambassadors to encourage people to wear helmets instead of the people who were strictly adhering to safety norms. KNS