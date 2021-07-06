DIET Sopore organises seminar on 'Disaster Management and Covid-19 Pandemic'

Sopore: District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Sopore Tuesday organised a day-long seminar-cum-workshop on 'Disaster Management and Covid-19 Pandemic' with Additional Deputy Commissioner SoporeParvaizSajad as the chief guest.

Incharge Principal DIET SoporeNazir Ahmad Reshi, President EJAC Muhammad Rafiq Rather, ZEOs, heads of various educational institutions, academicians, and prominent functionaries of the Education department participated in the programme.

On the occasion, an array of lectures were delivered on the topic wherein several aspects pertaining to the proper management of the epidemic were comprehensively discussed and deliberated.