DIET Sopore organises seminar on 'Disaster Management and Covid-19 Pandemic'

Sopore: District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Sopore Tuesday organised a day-long seminar-cum-workshop on 'Disaster Management and Covid-19 Pandemic' with Additional Deputy Commissioner SoporeParvaizSajad as the chief guest.
Incharge Principal DIET SoporeNazir Ahmad Reshi, President EJAC Muhammad Rafiq Rather, ZEOs, heads of various educational institutions, academicians, and prominent functionaries of the Education department participated in the programme.
On the occasion, an array of lectures were delivered on the topic wherein several aspects pertaining to the proper management of the epidemic were comprehensively discussed and deliberated.
The chief guest in his address complimented the organisers for conducting such a workshop and said that the circumstances emerged due to the outbreak of Covid-19 taught some of the productive lessons which would help combat the future exigencies.
He said that various stakeholders and authorities were actively and jointly putting in their efforts while dealing this disaster.
He also emphasised upon the need to rope in several agencies for managing such disasters in the future.