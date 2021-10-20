DIETs on crutches as 165 posts remain vacant

“21 posts out of 44 sanctioned posts are lying vacant in DIET Shopian,” the official document reads.

Notably the school education department deploys senior lecturers and HoDs and other teaching staff members to DIETs against the sanctioned strength for a period of two years. The staff is reshuffled after completing their tenure and gets replaced with the new staff on a rotation basis.

“But unfortunately the department has deployed some of the teaching staff members in DIETS which have not been replaced with the new staff for the past many years now,” an official said.

On the other hand the other vacant positions are yet to be filled to make DIETs fully functional. “Majority of the non-teaching posts are lying vacant which has hampered the finance related works besides other assignments as well,” the official said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the school education department had earlier ordered to post promising staff in DIETs and erstwhile SIE (now SCERT) following an outcry over the "selective postings" of some masters and lecturers by the department in these premier institutes for prolonged periods in violation of norms.