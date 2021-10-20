DIETs on crutches as 165 posts remain vacant

Srinagar: For the past many years, the authorities have failed to fill up many key positions in the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) across Kashmir, badly affecting functioning of these institutes of the education sector in the Valley.
These posts include senior lecturers, heads of the different departments besides other non-teaching posts which include head assistants, senior assistants, junior assistants and technicians.
“All these posts are lying vacant in all DIETs for the past several years thus hampering the day to day affairs at these institutes,” an official said.
There are over 400 posts sanctioned in 10 DIETs across Valley out of which 165 posts are lying vacant for the past many years.
As per the official figures out of 48 each sanctioned posts 21, nine and 10 posts are lying vacant in DIET Kupwara, Baramulla and Beerwah Budgam. Similarly, out of 46 each sanctioned posts 26, 15 and 26 posts are lying vacant in DIET Bandipora, Pulwama and Kulgam respectively.
Also, six posts are vacant in DIET Srinagar while 15 posts are vacant in DIET Ganderbal and 16 posts are vacant in DIET Anantnag.
“21 posts out of 44 sanctioned posts are lying vacant in DIET Shopian,” the official document reads.
Notably the school education department deploys senior lecturers and HoDs and other teaching staff members to DIETs against the sanctioned strength for a period of two years. The staff is reshuffled after completing their tenure and gets replaced with the new staff on a rotation basis.
“But unfortunately the department has deployed some of the teaching staff members in DIETS which have not been replaced with the new staff for the past many years now,” an official said.
On the other hand the other vacant positions are yet to be filled to make DIETs fully functional. “Majority of the non-teaching posts are lying vacant which has hampered the finance related works besides other assignments as well,” the official said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the school education department had earlier ordered to post promising staff in DIETs and erstwhile SIE (now SCERT) following an outcry over the "selective postings" of some masters and lecturers by the department in these premier institutes for prolonged periods in violation of norms.
However the orders remained confined to only papers for unknown reasons.
Notably, the SCERT and DIETs are considered as the premier institutes for continuous teacher professional development which directly or indirectly impacts school improvement programmes.
“The effectiveness of the SIE and the DIET has a bearing on the achievement levels of the children and performances of teachers," the DSEK order reads.
The department had decided to make the posting in the DIETs and the SCERT on the basis of merit and experience so as to ensure that the "right teachers" and teacher educators are posted in these academic institutes.
“But no steps have been taken to streamline the deployment of teaching staff in DIETs and SCERT. Also, filling non-teaching posts is the least priority for the department as well,” the official said.
Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh when contacted said the department is collecting nominations from the teachers who are interested in getting deployed in DIETs. "The process is going on and all the vacant positions in DIETs will be filled within a week's time," he said.