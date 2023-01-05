DIG CKR reviews security, law and order scenario in Budgam

Srinagar: DIG CKR Sujit Kumar Thursday visited district Budgam where he chaired a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, law and order, anti-drug drive and other issues related to day-to-day policing.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was attended by DIG CRPF Mathew A John, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmed, SDPO Charar Shareef, SDPO Khansahib, DySP PC Budgam, DySP PC Chadoora and other senior officers of Police and CRPF.

During the meeting, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar appreciated the efforts of Police for maintaining law and order in the district.

During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security situation and counter insurgency operations.

Kumar emphasised upon the officers to adopt a professional approach while dealing with counter insurgency operations.

He directed the officers to complete investigation of pending cases on priority.