DIG Haseeb Mughal reviews security situation in Poonch
Poonch: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police for Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal on Monday reviewed the security situation in Poonch during his visit to the district.
DIG held a meeting with officers and officials concerned at District Police Office Poonch wherein SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, gave a detailed presentation on the various policing aspects of District Poonch including counter terrorism, law and order and crime.
The meeting was also attended by Additional SP Mushim Ahmed and all SDPOs and SHOs of District Poonch. DIG asked officers to ensure that all SOPs on anti terrorism front, law and order situation are implemented in letter and spirit.
He also asked them to ensure that all notorious infiltration routes, vulnerable locations remain under close vigil while in-house security of all police establishments is duly maintained. Dr Mughal also visited District Police Lines Poonch and interacted with officers, officials and listened to their grievances.
He assured that all their genuine grievances shall be resolved in a time bound manners. All possible measures shall be taken for the welfare of all policemen, he said. He also visited Surankote sub division areas including Police Station Surankote in the district and reviewed the overall situation especially in terms of Mughal Road and the challenges ahead.
Meanwhile, to hold direct communication with civil population of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district and to strengthen relationship between the men in Khaki and civil population, a police public interaction meeting was organised at Mendhar sub divisional headquarter in the district.
Meeting was chaired by DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal with SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat and other police officers. Traders, trade body leaders, PRIs, prominent citizens and masses of the sub division and border villages were present in the meeting.
Participants discussed in detail the present scenario in the sub division and also put forth a number of demands and issues which were patiently listened by police officers. It was assured to the Public that their grievances shall be taken up seriously with the concerned Departments. Addressing the meeting, DIG Dr Haseeb Mughal said that healthy police public relation are pivotal for a constructive atmosphere in society and are prerequisite for peace.
He hailed the cooperation by civil population of the sub division in maintenance of order and appealed the stake holders in civil population to continue extending their best possible cooperation. He also issued directions to local police administration in resolving some issues put forth by the participants of the meeting.