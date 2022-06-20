DIG Haseeb Mughal reviews security situation in Poonch

Poonch: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police for Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal on Monday reviewed the security situation in Poonch during his visit to the district.

DIG held a meeting with officers and officials concerned at District Police Office Poonch wherein SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, gave a detailed presentation on the various policing aspects of District Poonch including counter terrorism, law and order and crime.