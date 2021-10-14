DIG NKR Baramulla visits Bandipora, reviews security scenario

Srinagar: Deputy Inspector General of Police NKR Baramulla, Udaybhaskar Billa visited Bandipora and chaired a meeting with officers to take stock of the security scenario, besides also held darbar with jawans on Thursday.

SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid gave a detailed presentation regarding the security scenario of the district, drives against drug menace and other social crimes, according to a statement.

The DIG NKR Baramulla chaired a security review meeting with all Police officers of the district to assess the law & order situation in the district. He appreciated the role of Bandipora Police for their professionalism in maintaining Peace and Public order in the district and keeping the criminal activities under check. He also hailed the role of Bandipora Police in combating drug menace and other crimes in the district.

While addressing the jawans he exhorted upon them to remain cautious and alert to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district as anti-national elements are making efforts to disturb it.