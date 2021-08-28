DIG NKR chairs security review meeting in Kupwara

Kupwara: Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar Saturday chaired a security review meeting in Kupwara.

A statement of Police issued here said that he visited the district Kupwara, chaired the officers’ meeting, and reviewed security scenarios besides holding darbar with the police personnel.

The DIG NKR was received by SSP Kupwara G V Sundeep Chakravarthy and was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at DPO Kupwara.

Kumar chaired the security review meeting with Police officers to assess the law and order situation in the district.

He appreciated the role of Police in Kupwara for their professionalism in maintaining peace and public order in the district by keeping the criminal activities under check.

Hailing the role of Police in Kupwara in combating drug menace in the district, the DIG NKR exhorted upon the officers to remain cautious and alert to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district saying, “The anti-national elements are trying to disturb the peace and stability in the area.”

He directed the officers to ensure better synergy among the forces to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of the nation.

Kumar also held a darbar with the police personnel and heard their grievances patiently and assured them their genuine grievances would be redressed.

He said that stringent action must be taken against the elements found involved in unlawful activities for maintaining a peaceful environment.

The DIG NKR directed the officers to maintain a close liaison with the public for maintenance of peace and order.