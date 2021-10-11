DIG NKR reviews security scenario

It said that DIG NKR appreciated the role of Police in Sopore for their professionalism in maintaining peace and public order in the Police district and keeping the criminal activities under check. The statement said that he hailed the role of Police in Sopore in combating drug menace and exhorted upon the officers to remain cautious and alert to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district as anti-national elements were making efforts to disturb it.

The statement said that the meeting was attended by SDPO Sopore, SDPO Rafiabad, DySP DAR and other senior officers. Later on, Billa also visited and inspected Police Post Fruit Mandi Sopore, DPL Sopore and other Police establishments.