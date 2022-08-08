DIG Police Poonch-Rajouri holds security review meeting

Poonch: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal on Monday held a meeting at District Police Office Poonch to review the security arrangements.
The security arrangements are made for the Chhadi Mubarak (Holy Mace) procession to be taken out on Tuesday from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch to Shri Budha Amar Nath Ji Temple Mandi as well as for Ashoora processions to be taken out in the district.
It was a multi-agency security review meeting attended by the representatives from CAPF, PMF, CID, Traffic, Police Telecom and other sister agencies.
As per past practice, the Chhadee Mubarak procession from Poonch to Mandi Temple will mark the culmination of annual Shri Budha Amar Nath Ji Yatra which commenced onJuly 29 in which thousands of pilgrims from across the country participated and paid obeisance at the holy shrine. Elaborate security arrangements were out in place for the same.
Further, the Ashoora processions by the Shia Muslim community will be taken out.
During the meeting, the DIG RP Range was appraised by SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra about the police security arrangements.
A threadbare discussion was made on each issue from security point of view.
The DIG RP range at the first instance highlighted the representatives about their role and responsibility on security front for both the events.
Then the chair imparted necessary directions to all the stakeholders to extend foolproof security arrangements.
He laid stress on the participating officers to personally ensure briefing, de-briefing to the security deployment for remaining extra vigilant to thwart any nefarious act by the ANEs, ASEs, besides keeping of technical surveillance during the events.
The participants were directed to keep a close liaison among each other as well as with the organizers of the religious events, for better coordination and synergy. The supervisory officers were also directed to seek help from the Army units for security reinforcement, wherever required.
All the participants were asked to deliver their best to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of both the religious events.