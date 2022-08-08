DIG Police Poonch-Rajouri holds security review meeting

Poonch: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Rajouri- Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal on Monday held a meeting at District Police Office Poonch to review the security arrangements.

The security arrangements are made for the Chhadi Mubarak (Holy Mace) procession to be taken out on Tuesday from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch to Shri Budha Amar Nath Ji Temple Mandi as well as for Ashoora processions to be taken out in the district.

It was a multi-agency security review meeting attended by the representatives from CAPF, PMF, CID, Traffic, Police Telecom and other sister agencies.

As per past practice, the Chhadee Mubarak procession from Poonch to Mandi Temple will mark the culmination of annual Shri Budha Amar Nath Ji Yatra which commenced onJuly 29 in which thousands of pilgrims from across the country participated and paid obeisance at the holy shrine. Elaborate security arrangements were out in place for the same.