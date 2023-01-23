DIG SKR chairs security review meeting in Awantipora

DIG SKR urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of their respective areas to ensure peace.

He also urged upon the officers to speedily investigate the cases in a professional manner for their logical conclusion. He also stressed upon the officers to work hard and ensure prompt disposal of the public grievances.

DIG SKR also briefed about the security measures/preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day-2023 celebrations. He briefed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements for peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day event.

He also appreciated the efforts of Awantipora police in maintaining law and order in the district. The meeting was concluded with the assurance from the participating officers that the directions imparted to them will be put up on ground level in letter and spirit.