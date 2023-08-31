Digital Week celebration kick-starts in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The District Administration Ganderbal today facilitated live streaming of the launching of Digital Week in the UT of J&K by Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta.

In this regard District Administration Ganderbal organized a mega digital mela in the lawns of Mini Secretariat which was presided over by the Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq.

President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Altaf Ahmad, PRI members besides ADDC Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ADC Ganderbal, Mehraj-u-Din Shah, CPO and other district officers were present on the occasion.

Stalls were set up by different departments at the venue aimed at creating awareness regarding online services launched by the government and providing online services on the spot among the general public.