Digital week celebrations to commence from August 31 at Pulwama
Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama Basharat Qayoom Saturday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the modalities and preparations for the celebration of Digital Week from August 31 to September 6, 2023 in the district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the DC reiterated that the digital programme has been launched with the aim to ensure digital access, digital delivery of services and digital inclusion of all.
He said that the purpose of the digital week was to empower citizens by enhancing digital literacy at all levels and educating people regarding various IT initiatives of the government.
Qayoom laid out plans for the celebration of digital week, during which it was announced that the departments would offer online services by setting up booths for the convenience of the general public and organise literacy and awareness campaigns across the district to inform residents about the various government programmes and services offered online so they could benefit from all of these community-focused initiatives.
While discussing the modalities regarding celebration of digital week, it was given out that the main event at district level mela would be held from August 31 to September 6 at Town Hall Pulwama where all departments would provide online services and install stalls for the ease of general public and similar events on digital literacy would be held in Government Degree Colleges, ITIs, polytechnic institutions, police stations, treasuries and sub treasuries and in all schools across the district.
At the tehsil, block and panchayat level, digital melas would be organised by the concerned tehsildar, BDO, and Panchayat Secretaries.
All the departments were directed to prepare hoardings and banners regarding the online services pertaining to their departments besides deploying one dedicated computer operator along with laptop for providing online services and awareness regarding online services of their department during the celebration of digital week mela.
The DC emphasised upon the concerned officers to involve elected representatives, PRIs, students and field functionaries for generating awareness on online service delivery during the digital week.
All the sectoral heads were placed on instructions to report the number of services provided and the public attended on a daily basis to ACR Pulwama for further submission to the IT Department.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Pulwama, SSP Pulwama, ADC Pulwama, Awantipora, and Tral, ACR Pulwama, CAO Pulwama and CMO Pulwama besides other district and sectoral officers.