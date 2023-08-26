Digital week celebrations to commence from August 31 at Pulwama

Pulwama: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama Basharat Qayoom Saturday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the modalities and preparations for the celebration of Digital Week from August 31 to September 6, 2023 in the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the DC reiterated that the digital programme has been launched with the aim to ensure digital access, digital delivery of services and digital inclusion of all.

He said that the purpose of the digital week was to empower citizens by enhancing digital literacy at all levels and educating people regarding various IT initiatives of the government.

Qayoom laid out plans for the celebration of digital week, during which it was announced that the departments would offer online services by setting up booths for the convenience of the general public and organise literacy and awareness campaigns across the district to inform residents about the various government programmes and services offered online so they could benefit from all of these community-focused initiatives.