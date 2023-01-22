Dilapidated condition of road in Awantipora causes immense hardships to people

Awantipora: The dilapidated condition of the Jamia road of Kaigam situated some 6 kilometers from Awantipora has caused immense hardships to people.

The local residents have alleged that the village is deprived from basic amenities even in modern times, due to which the people have to face multiple difficulties.

“During the last several years, a new era of construction and development has started in the villages. New roads were constructed, but no such step has been taken in our village,” locals said.