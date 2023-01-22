Dilapidated condition of road in Awantipora causes immense hardships to people

Awantipora: The dilapidated condition of the Jamia road of Kaigam situated some 6 kilometers from Awantipora has caused immense hardships to people.
The local residents have alleged that the village is deprived from basic amenities even in modern times, due to which the people have to face multiple difficulties.
“During the last several years, a new era of construction and development has started in the villages. New roads were constructed, but no such step has been taken in our village,” locals said.
The general public said that the inner road and streets of the village are in very poor condition and it becomes impossible for them to walk in rains and snow. Local residents said that it has become impossible for worshipers to reach the mosque in the rain and snow.
According to the locals the school children and teachers are facing immense hardship during rainy days. “In bad weather, due to the bad road upto the school, parents have to bring their children home from school by themselves, while due to dust in the sun, their uniforms and shoes become unusable within a day,” locals said.
The locals asked the LG administration to intervene in the matter.