Dilapidated roads irk Pulwama residents

Dar said that the cab drivers were hesitant to ply on the stretch as it caused damage to their vehicles.

“And those who ply their vehicles on the road charge exorbitant fares,” he said.

Another resident from Deeri hamlet said that the battered road had increased the risk of accidents in the area.

“Due to the uneven surface of the stretch, the bikers riding on it are usually thrown off balance and suffer injuries,” he said.

Many residents from Hardora village echoed the same views.

“The road in this area has not been repaired for more than a decade. We brought the issue to the notice of the authorities umpteen times, but to no avail,” they said.

The residents said that 2 km of the road was completely damaged and it takes the computers 20 minutes to cover this distance.

Executive Engineer R&B, Pulwama, Muhammad Yousuf said that these roads would be repaired and macadamised under the next year’s plan.