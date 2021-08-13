Dilapidated roads irk Pulwama residents

Pulwama: The residents of several villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district are facing hardships due to the dilapidated roads passing through these villages.
The residents of Shangarpora, Deeri and Hardpora villages said that two important roads connecting these villages with the district headquarters were dotted with multiple potholes, causing inconveniences to them.
“The road leading to our village from Pulwama town has not been macadamised for the past 10 years,” said Abdul Ghani Dar, a resident of Shangarpora, some 4 km from Pulwama town.
Dar said that the cab drivers were hesitant to ply on the stretch as it caused damage to their vehicles.
“And those who ply their vehicles on the road charge exorbitant fares,” he said.
Another resident from Deeri hamlet said that the battered road had increased the risk of accidents in the area.
“Due to the uneven surface of the stretch, the bikers riding on it are usually thrown off balance and suffer injuries,” he said.
Many residents from Hardora village echoed the same views.
“The road in this area has not been repaired for more than a decade. We brought the issue to the notice of the authorities umpteen times, but to no avail,” they said.
The residents said that 2 km of the road was completely damaged and it takes the computers 20 minutes to cover this distance.
Executive Engineer R&B, Pulwama, Muhammad Yousuf said that these roads would be repaired and macadamised under the next year’s plan.