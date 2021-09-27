Dir Edu lauds GHSS Gund Hassi Bhat teachers, students

Srinagar: Director School Education, Kashmir, Tasadduq Hussain Mir Monday appreciated the role of the teachers in making the environment at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar, conducive for helping the students flourish in all possible ways.
A statement of GHSS Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar, issued here said that presiding over the World Environmental and Health Day celebrations, Mir, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that he was thrilled to see the creativity of the students of the institution.
Earlier, he inaugurated the art gallery installed under the Skill Development Awareness Programme under Samagra Shiksha Jammu and Kashmir that exhibited various pieces of art.
Mir also released the school magazine Hassi Bhat and distributed certificates of appreciation and achievement among the students and staff.
Principal Mir Shabir Ahmad delivered the welcome address and Vice Principal Suraya Amin extended the vote of thanks.