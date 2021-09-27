Dir Edu lauds GHSS Gund Hassi Bhat teachers, students

Srinagar: Director School Education, Kashmir, Tasadduq Hussain Mir Monday appreciated the role of the teachers in making the environment at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar, conducive for helping the students flourish in all possible ways.

A statement of GHSS Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar, issued here said that presiding over the World Environmental and Health Day celebrations, Mir, who was the chief guest on the occasion said that he was thrilled to see the creativity of the students of the institution.