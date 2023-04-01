Dir Horticulture led team visits infected orchards

Srinagar: A team of Horticulture Department led by Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R MIR today visited several areas in district Baramulla and Bandipora in light of reports of infestation of insects damaging the blossom in apple orchards.

Director was accompanied by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Joint Director Horticulture, three other experts from the Department of Horticulture besides experts from SKUAST, Kashmir.

The purpose of the visit was to identify and assess the extent of the damage caused by the infestation and to determine the appropriate measures that can be taken to mitigate its impact on the apple orchards.

The team inspected various affected orchards in the Kreeri area of district Baramulla and Asham area of district Bandipora and took stock of the severity of the pest.