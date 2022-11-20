Dir RDD flags off group of Sarpanchs on exposure tour

Budgam: Director Rural Development Department, Kashmir Imam din today flagged off the Bus carrying Sarpanchs of District Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal for exposure visit to Himachal pradesh and Dehradun.

On the occasion Director RRD stated that these types of exposure visits are aimed for PRI members to explore activities being carried out by the RDD department in other states of the country and get acquainted with the procedures adopted in other parts of the country.