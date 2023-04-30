Director Agriculture visits Kapran, Verinag areas

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited Kapran, Verinag areas and took stock of various agriculture activities in these areas

Speaking to the farmer gatherings at different places, the Director Agriculture said that the department is committed to the development of the agriculture sector in the far-flung areas of the valley. He said that the department has already taken many initiatives for the promotion of agriculture activities in the tribal areas of the Kashmir division.

He said that under Holistic Agriculture Development Program special attention has been paid to the farmers of tribal and far-off areas.

Chaudhry Iqbal said that the department is working on a robust agriculture marketing policy wherein all the efforts are made to ensure that a wide range of marketing options are available to the farmers so that they could fetch maximum returns for their produce.