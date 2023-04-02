Director Agriculture visits Tangmarg sub- division

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited Tangmarg Sub-Division of Baramulla district and took stock of current agriculture scenario. He inaugurated a Hi-tech Polyhouse and visited various oil seed areas of the Sub- Division.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director expressed satisfaction over the crop status of oilseed (Mustard) in the Sub-Division. He directed the officers & officials to guide the farmers during their pre-and post harvest operations.
He said that the department is working on a blue print to promote oilseed (mustard) cultivation in the valley on commercial lines. Chowdhury said that there is a vast potential for oilseed cultivation in the region and by exploring this potential we could achieve the target of socio- economic transformation of the farming community quite successfully.
Earlier, Director had interaction with farmers’ delegations at various places and asked them to follow the instructions by the concerned officers & officials during their agriculture activities.