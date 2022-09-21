Director Education Kashmir calls on schools to raise standards of education

Srinagar: Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tassaduq Hussain, today called on school authorities to raise standards of education.
He said this during his visit to Bilaliya Educational Institute , Lal Bazar, campus for interaction with the students and faculty of the institute. In a statement issued by chairman of the school Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, it stated that "despite the busy schedule of DSEK, he took the time out, visited the class rooms and interacted with students and teachers.”
“The director was welcomed by the students and management of the school and after taking rounds of the school, DSEK expressed his satisfaction to see the arrangements put in place by the school to enrich holistic learning experience of its students” Wangnoo added.
“The students presented various programmes on environment, culture, social responsibility and education etc. Director Education desired that on his next visit he wishes to spend a whole day among the students” a statement read.
BEI Chairman Manzoor Wangnoo thanked various educationists, heads of renowned schools of the Valley and prominent citizens for gracing the occasion especially Tahira Haffize ZEO Hawal,Syed Tanveer Husaain ZRP Hawal ,G N Var, President PSAJK, heads of Birla School, Crescent School, RP School ,Green Valley, and ex-President KCCI.
Wangnoo in the statement expressed his special thanks to Academic Advisors of the school, Dr. Showkat Zadoo and Shafqat Jahan for their tremendous efforts in steering the education standard of the school towards newer heights.