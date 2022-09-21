Director Education Kashmir calls on schools to raise standards of education

Srinagar: Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tassaduq Hussain, today called on school authorities to raise standards of education.

He said this during his visit to Bilaliya Educational Institute , Lal Bazar, campus for interaction with the students and faculty of the institute. In a statement issued by chairman of the school Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, it stated that "despite the busy schedule of DSEK, he took the time out, visited the class rooms and interacted with students and teachers.”

“The director was welcomed by the students and management of the school and after taking rounds of the school, DSEK expressed his satisfaction to see the arrangements put in place by the school to enrich holistic learning experience of its students” Wangnoo added.