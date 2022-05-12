Kashmir
Director Estates to probe fire incident in Department of Law, Justice & PA
Jammu: J&K Government on Thursday appointed Director Estates J&K as Enquiry Officer to probe into the fire incident in the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs on May 1, 2022.
He has been asked to submit his detailed report within 10 days.
“Subash C Chhibber, JKAS Director Estates, J&K is hereby appointed as Enquiry Officer to conduct inquiry into the fire incident of May 1, 2022 occurred in the Clerical Hall of the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Secretariat, Jammu,” read a GAD order.
“The Enquiry Officer shall submit a detailed inquiry report along with recommendations within a period of ten days,” the order further read.