Director Information reviews functioning of district information centres

Jammu: Director Information, Department of Information Public Relations (DIPR) J&K, Minga Sherpa today reviewed the functioning of all the District Information Centres, here at a meeting held in the Media Complex Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

The Director, while reviewing the functioning of various District Information Centres of Jammu and Kashmir divisions, stressed upon the officers to carry out their duties with professional acumen by projecting the people friendly policies.