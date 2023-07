Srinagar: Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director, Kashmir World Film Festival called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mushtaaque Ali apprised the Lt Governor on the preparations for upcoming Kashmir World Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held in the month of October this year.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association was also present during the meeting.