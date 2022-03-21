Director NIT Srinagar calls on LG

Srinagar: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.
Prof Sehgal briefed the Lieutenant Governor about functioning of the institute and also discussed various important issues pertaining to the expansion of campus, construction of additional infrastructure, augmentation of water supply, drainage, and sewerage system.
The Lieutenant Governor, while interacting with the Director advised him to take all needful measures for nurturing the students of the institute with professional excellence, promoting vibrant, and entrepreneurial environment, besides strengthening institute-industry linkages to promote job creation and develop new start-up ventures for creating better prospects for the younger generation.